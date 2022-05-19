Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Engaged to Riley Roberts

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is engaged to longtime partner Riley Roberts! The U.S. congresswoman confirmed the happy news on Twitter Thursday.

"It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to a piece by Business Insider about the news.

"We got engaged last month in my family's hometown in Puerto Rico," the Democrat told the outlet via Twitter. "No future details yet, we're taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning."

It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes ☺️ https://t.co/i5cm9awN3S — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez met Roberts while attending Boston University during a student town hall titled, "Coffee and Conversation" where the now-politician often led discussions. She later told Vogue in 2018 that they met in "true nerdy fashion."

Roberts, a marketing professional, has stayed out of the spotlight, but he was featured in the 2018 documentary about AOC's primary campaign, Knock Down the House.

The documentary's filmmaker, Rachel Lears, spoke to Business Insider in 2019 about how Roberts supported his partner's political career in all ways from behind the scenes.

"Everything from the emotional to the strategic to the practical, he has been a really important partner to her," Lears said.

The couple did break up once after they got together, with Roberts moving back to his hometown in Arizona. They later rekindled their romance in New York and now live together in D.C. with their dog, Deco.

In August, during an Instagram Live done alongside Roberts, Ocasio-Cortez was asked how she maintains a healthy relationship while being in the public eye, to which Roberts answered, "We spend mornings together, spend quality time together, browse TikTok together."

RELATED CONTENT

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals She's a Survivor of Sexual Assault

AOC Has the Answers To Your Most Pressing COVID-19 Vaccine Questions

AOC Means Business When She Wears Her Signature Red Lipstick

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Explains Why She Nominated Bernie Sanders for President at DNC This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery