Alexis Bledel will not be returning to The Handmaid's Tale for season 5. In a statement to ET, the 40-year-old actress revealed her exit from the Hulu series. ET has reached out to Hulu for comment.
"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time," Bledel's statement read. "I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."
Variety was the first to report the news of Bledel's Handmaid's Tale exit.
Bledel starred on The Handmaid's Tale as Emily/Ofglen since the show's first season in 2017. She earned four Emmy nominations and one win for her work on the series.
Season 4 of the Hulu series, which aired its finale in June 2021, concluded with Bledel teaming up with June (Elisabeth Moss) and other former handmaids to get revenge on Gilead.
It's currently unclear how Bledel's exit will be addressed on the show.
