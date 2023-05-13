Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife, Angela, had a scary moment when their daughter, Ava Sue, took a nasty spill while riding her scooter, resulting in frightful injuries that required the little one to undergo surgery.

The Dancing With the Stars co-host took to Instagram on Friday and shared Ava underwent a surgery to treat injuries to her face, arm and elbow. Ribeiro said he was "so proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery."

In the photo the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star shared on Instagram, Ava, who turned 4 on Saturday, can be seen with what appears to be burns above her right cheekbone and sizable bruises or burns on her right arm and elbow. Angela shared the same photo on her Instagram account and detailed in a lengthy caption what went wrong ahead of her fourth birthday.

"[T]his poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter...the day before her bday," she explained. "A big thank you to Dr. Raffy at @kareskinmd for seeing us after hours and performing a procedure to hopefully eventually have little scaring on her face and arms. Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year old, but she was a trooper. Giving this sweet girl some extra cuddles tonight.💔."

Angela Ribeiro / Instagram

Angela on Saturday took to her Instagram Story and shared a photo of Ava getting ready to eat some Swedish pancakes as her birthday breakfast.

The America's Funniest Home Videos host and Angela share Ava, as well as 9-year-old son, Alfonso Lincoln, and 8-year-old son, Anders Reyn. Ribeiro also has a 20-year-old daughter, Sienna, from a previous relationship.

The couple welcomed Ava in 2015, and they announced the news with a sweet Instagram post saying, "Ava Sue Ribeiro finally decided to send @mrsangelaribeiro1 to the hospital on Mother's Day and came into our world early yesterday morning," the proud dad wrote in his post, which showed Ava swaddled in a blanket and wearing a cap featuring a big bow. "Both Ava and Mommy are doing great. Thank you Dr. Jason Rothbart for an amazing job."

