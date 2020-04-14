One day after leaving her 16-day self-isolation while battling COVID-19, Ali Wentworth joined husband George Stephanopoulos for a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

Wentworth and Stephanopoulos spoke with Kimmel video via video chat, and the pair opened up about their struggle with the coronavirus. Wentworth also gushed about how much her husband helped her get through the worst of it.

According to Wentworth -- who dealt with a raging fever and painful body aches, among other symptoms -- Stephanopoulos had a natural aptitude for caring of her.

"He instinctively knew when I needed my temperature taken," she shared. "He didn't have to bathe me or anything, but he brought me food and chicken soup, and lemonade. He was actually a rock star."

As it turns out, Stephanopoulos also tested positive for the coronavirus, but remained largely asymptomatic.

"I never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath, no chills," the Good Morning America anchor recalled, adding that the only symptoms he's dealt with are one night of minor lower back pain and a loss of his sense of smell for one day.

"It's funny, because it's very indicative of our lives," Wentworth said, jokingly annoyed. "I get coronavirus and I am deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever and sweating and achy and going crazy -- I was like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now. Then George gets it and has no symptoms."

Wentworth admitted that she was a little "annoyed" by the inequity and quipped, "If I wasn't quarantined with him, we would probably take a separate weekend away from each other."

The actress also opened up about how she dealt with being essentially bedridden and quarantined to one room for 16 days, and explained, "You're basically just focussed on getting healthy and getting well. So you're basically sleeping and taking Tylenol P.M."

"I [also] watched all seven seasons of Mad Men," she added, "And in my delirium, I thought I was married to Jon Hamm and that he was cheating on me."

For more on Wentworth's battle with COVID-19, see below.

