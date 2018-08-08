Alicia Silverstone took some very special souvenirs from the set of her ‘90s smash-hit Clueless.

The 41-year-old actress dropped by the Late Show with Seth Meyers where she opened up about what went home with her back in 1995. It came up while discussing the wardrobe for her new show American Woman, in which she plays Bonnie, a single mother starting over after leaving her husband. Naturally, getting the show’s look right involved some elaborate period looks.

“Judy Gelman is our wardrobe designer and she is brilliant," she explained to Meyers. "I wore a dress that [British ‘60s model] Twiggy wore, actually, which was very exciting… But Judy and I would look through the wardrobe and I’d be like ‘Can I have that one?’ And I took it home and sure enough, there’s no way I can wear it in real life. And I did this on Clueless, I took so many costumes home. But, you know, the knee-highs with the [Mary Janes] in [the] normal world really doesn’t quite work.”

Silverstone also discussed what drew her to her role on American Woman, explaining that in the very first episode, her character discovers that her husband is cheating on her, prompting her to end the relationship and face some hard truths.

“He grabs her by the arm and says to her ‘You’ll put your head down and forget this happened and move on.’ And that was sort of what you did at that time. Because she has no money, no skills… The whole show is her sort of surviving and her liberating herself and finding out how to make it on her own.”

New episodes of American Woman air on Thursday at 10 p.m. EST/PST on the Paramount Network.

Check out her full interview above.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Silverstone Is 'Super Excited' About Dating Again But Admits It Can Be 'Confusing'

Alicia Silverstone Recalls Her Son's Bizarre 'Takeaway' After Watching 'Clueless'

Watch Alicia Silverstone Revisit Cher From ‘Clueless' in Super Fun 'Lip Sync Battle' Teaser

Related Gallery