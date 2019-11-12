Netflix is about to unleash a new thriller that you'll want to binge ASAP, before its secrets are inevitably spoiled for you. It's called Earthquake Bird, and it's an adaptation of Susanna Jones' award-winning novel about a woman, Lucy Fly (Alicia Vikander), working as a translator in Tokyo in 1989.

"I was interested in the experience of foreigners trying to get away from something at home," Jones reveals in this behind-the-scenes featurette, debuting here on ET. "Lucy Fly comes to Japan to be a translator, but she's questioned for murdering her friend."

That friend is Riley Keough's Lily Bridges. "She enters our story like a whirlwind," Vikander says. Now Lily is missing and the police suspect Lucy. "Through [Lucy's] memories, she recounts everything that has led her here," Keough teases.

Watch the video above for a look at director Wash Westmoreland's process of bringing Jones' story to the screen and find out why the role required Vikander to learn to speak Japanese and play the cello. Then tune in when Earthquake Bird starts streaming on Netflix on Nov. 15.

