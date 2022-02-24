A cause of death for Alicia Witt's parents has been revealed. According to death certificates obtained by The Telegram & Gazette, the cause of death for Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, was "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" due to the cold.

The news comes just two months after The Walking Dead actress announced that her parents were found dead in their Massachusetts home in December. The tragic discovery came after Witt had asked a cousin who lived near by to check on them after not hearing from them for some time.

"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them," the 46-year-old star said in a statement to ET at the time. "Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

Worcester Police confirmed to E! News that two people were found dead in the home after a welfare check was issued. The police also confirmed that there were no signs of trauma to the couple and that a cause of death would be determined -- pending an autopsy.

A local fire department was dispatched to the home to check the air quality and found that no noxious gases were present and that there were no signs of carbon monoxide in the home. According to The Telegram & Gazette, a neighbor said that the couple was rarely seen outside of their home. The resident added that another neighbor would be seen mowing leaves and shoveling snow off their property.

A local TV station also reported at the time, that authorities suspect hypothermia may have been a factor, given that one of the victims was found wearing a coat. The weather around that time in the New England area plunged to around 15 degrees.

On Jan. 25, Witt spoke out about her parents and their sudden deaths for the first time since their death.

"It still doesn't feel real," Witt started her post. "It's been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on. Waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry I’d gotten someone else involved. Knowing as soon as I heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. Knowing I would never hear their voices again. Beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream."

The actress also revealed she was able to "quietly travel to Worcester earlier this month for a beautiful service and burial, to mourn and to celebrate them in total privacy." But while her parents insisted on total privacy, Witt said that privacy's been "stripped away."

"The circumstances around my parents’ sudden passings have become fodder for press, and there are some misconceptions rolling around - understandably so," Witt explained. "This is very delicate for me to write because I’m wanting to honor their privacy, which they held so tightly. There’s an awful irony in the fact that, because of the very lengths they went to in order to protect their privacy in life - that privacy has been stripped away in death. I never imagined I would have to talk about this publicly - much less, amidst overwhelming floods of grief."

Witt said she hadn't been allowed inside her parents' home for well over a decade, adding that "every time I offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house." She wrote that she "begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move - but every time, they became furious with me, telling me I had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control."

Witt said it wasn't for a lack of trying on her part or anyone else who loved them.

The Nashville and Twin Peaks actress said her parents were not penniless, but instead "fiercely stubborn." Witt said she's struggling to comprehend how her parents didn't alert her about not having any heat in the house.

"I had no idea that their heat had gone out," she said. "I will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. My heart is broken."

In addition to Alicia, Robert and Diane were parents to Ian Witt. Alicia, who's also had roles in Urban Legend, Orange Is the New Black and I Care A Lot, recently celebrated the release of her book, Small Changes.

