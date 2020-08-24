Alison Sweeney Is Returning to 'Days of Our Lives' as Sami Brady

Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see a lot more of Alison Sweeney! According to multiple reports, the 43-year-old actress will be reprising her role as Sami Brady for a longer period of time.

While Sweeney has been involved in short-term story arcs on the NBC soap opera since 2017, this will be the longest time she's been on the show since she left in 2014 after being a full-time cast member for 21 years.

ET has reached out to NBC and Sweeney's rep regarding her return.

Sweeney had already filmed a short story arch pre-coronavirus pandemic that started airing in mid-July and will wrap in late September, Deadline reports. Sweeney will start filming new episodes of Days when production resumes next month, and her time on the show will run for most of 2021, according to the website.

"It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas," Days executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement to Deadline. “Sami Brady is an integral part of our show’s history and we are elated that she’s coming home again."

Days was renewed in January for a 56th season and since then, several of the stars have left the soap, including Kristian Alfonso, Victoria Konefal, Casey Moss, Chandler Massey, Freddie Smith, Galen Gering, and Greg Vaughan.

Alfonso, who played Hope Williams Brady on Days for 37 years, recently shared with ET that she decided to leave the show after she was told she would not be working for four to five months.

"I was taken aback when he said that they wanted, he and [producer] Albert, wanted to take me off camera for four to five months. It was not something that had ever been discussed but that's what it was, and to come back in five to six months, or four to five months -- whatever that time frame was -- I just thought, 'You know what, it's time to really write a new chapter,'" the 56-year-old actress said. "I've had an incredible run there. I've had so many amazing friends and memories. I cannot say enough how I'll miss so many people working there and working with them, but they are in my life and we do socialize, but like I said, I think it's time."

