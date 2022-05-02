'All Rise' Season 3 Premiere Date Set at OWN: Here's a First Look
How ‘All Rise’ Created the First Virtual Episode for a Scripted …
Naomi Judd, Country Music Star, Dead at 76
Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp Trial: Day 11 Highlights
Vanessa Bryant Returns to Instagram With Series of Family Photos
Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Count Down …
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck on His Fatherly Relationship With…
Celine Dion Gets Emotional Announcing Another Tour Cancellation
Bill Murray Accused of Alleged Inappropriate Behavior on ‘Being …
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie React to Their Broadcast Hall of …
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sign Major Production Deal with N…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike's Mom Moves in With Him as He Defends His …
Cardi B Sings Country Version of 'Money' With Jimmie Allen on 'C…
Andy Cohen on Son Ben Stealing the Show at Walk of Fame Ceremony…
Khloé Kardashian Has One Regret About Her Nose Job
Naomi Judd Wants to Make a Guest Appearance on THIS TV Show! (Ex…
Naomi Judd Praised Healing Power of Country Music in Final Inter…
Kim Kardashian Felt a ‘Zing’ After First Kiss With Pete Davidson
All Rise, the court is back in session! OWN has officially set a premiere date for season 3 of the legal drama, which will debut in its new home on Tuesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, it was announced Monday.
Additionally, the network released the official key art for the upcoming season, which will see the return of Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael and will consist of 20 episodes.
Series star Wilson Bethel, who plays Lola's best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, will also make his directorial debut on a season 3 episode.
The new season of All Rise picks up six months after the events of the sophomore finale and will bring new beginnings for these judges, prosecutors and public defenders. The drama series returns to election night as Lola awaits the results of her campaign, Emily (Jessica Camacho) returns from Puerto Rico with renewed drive and purpose about her career and Luke (J. Alex Brinson) continues to shake things up through his work in the public defender’s office.
Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort and Marg Helgenberger all return as series regulars, while Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane and Suzanne Cryer will recur. Christian Keyes (All the Queen's Men, The Boys) will take over for Todd Williams as Lola's husband, Robin. The series will introduce a new judge, Marshall Thomas, who will be portrayed by Roger Guenveur Smith (Do the Right Thing).
Showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence, Missick, Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein serve as executive producers.
The legal drama was canceled by CBS after two seasons last May, with OWN picking up the series for season 3 in September. Watch a clip from season 2 below.
The first two seasons of All Rise are available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
'All Rise' Sets Season 3 Premiere on OWN
'All Rise' Resurrected by OWN for Season 3