Prince George is set to have a very special role in the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III. On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released the invitation for Charles' coronation -- set for May 6 -- with a detailed description of George's role in the service.

George will be one of eight Pages of Honour who have been chosen to attend the coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort Camila next month.

Throughout the coronation service, Their Majesties will each be attended by four Pages of Honour. The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey. The King’s Pages of Honour will be His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort’s Pages of Honour will be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

Also released was a new photo of the soon-to-be crowned couple, taken in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace last month.

Two-thousand guests will be receiving an invite -- including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- who will form the congregation in Westminster Abbey next month.

Hugo Burnand

While ET has reported that Charles "very much" wants Prince Harry and his grandchildren to attend his upcoming coronation, a source told ET that the royal family feels Harry and Meghan Markle attending could divert attention away from the historic event.

A source close to the royal family noted that there's concern that if Harry and Meghan attend the London ceremony, it could steal the spotlight from the king himself.

"The big concern is the chaos that could overshadow the coronation if they attend," the source said. "No one wants to see the focus taken away from King Charles with the press focused on Harry and Meghan and past family squabbles."

The source added, "The fear is -- if they do come -- more private matters could be made public, so efforts are being made to prevent that."

Buckingham Palace

Last month, a source close to the royal family had said Charles "very much wants Prince Harry and his grandchildren at his coronation." This came after a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told ET that the couple had been invited by email.

"The duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," Harry and Meghan's rep shared.

That being said, there's still no word on whether Harry and Meghan will make the trek across the pond. And there may be renewed tension between Harry and the royal family, after Harry claimed last week that the royal family withheld information from him in wake of the 2005 phone hacking scandal. Harry submitted a witness statement as part of his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), saying, "The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking and it was made clear to me that the Royal Family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms."

He further alleged that "the Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN's [News Group Newspapers] phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation."

