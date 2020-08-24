Allan Rich, 'Serpico' and 'Quiz Show' Actor, Dead at 94

Veteran character actor Allan Rich has died. He was 94.

The celebrated Hollywood figure, whose career onstage and onscreen spanned over 80 years, died Saturday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey, according to multiple reports.

Rich began performing in live stage productions as a child. His career in the theater spanned from the 1930s to the '50s, when he was targeted during the infamous Communist witch hunts and wound up on the Hollywood blacklist.

He made his screen debut on television in 1963, and appeared in his first sizable role in 1973, playing District Attorney Herman Tauber in Serpico.

He went on to appear in over 130 films and TV shows during his life, with his most notable performances coming in the 1994 drama Quiz Show and director Steven Spielberg's historical drama Amistad in 1997.

Rich's most recent role was in 2014's Wish I Was Here, which was directed by and starred Zach Braff.

Rich was also an acclaimed acting coach during his life and was actively involved in civil rights movements, which contributed to his being blacklisted in the 1950s.

Rich's wife, Elaine, died in 2015, after over 63 years of marriage. He is survived by their two children, Marian and David, as well as two grandchildren, Julia and Ruby.

