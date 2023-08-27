Allison Holker Posts First Dance Video Since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'Truly Felt So Good to Dance Again'
Allison Holker is getting back in the groove!
On Saturday, the So You Think You Can Dance alum shared the first video of her dancing, since the death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.
"Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!," the 35-year-old captioned the video.
In the clip, Holker is joined by friend and actress, Brittany Russell. Together, the two women do a quick count to Missy Elliott's "Bomb Intro/Pass That Dutch."
Holker's last dance video came in January, one month after her husband's death.
In the clip, the professional dance pair danced to Silk Sonic's "Skate," before ending the routine with a kiss.
"Our love language," she captioned the upbeat video.
On Dec. 13, 2022, Boss died of suicide. He was 40.
Holker confirmed the news of the Ellen DeGeneres Show's executive producer's death in a statement to ET.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker, shared in a statement to ET. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
In July, the professional dancer made a cameo appearance on HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, where she helped design professionals Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria bring their disco-themed living room to life. Holker's appearance was special, as it was the show she was supposed to host with Boss.
Together, Boss and Holker are parents of three children, Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.
In May, Holker spoke for the first time publicly about the impact her husband's death has had on her family and how she is continuing to put on a brave face for her kids.
"I don't really have any other choice but to be strong," Holker told Hoda Kotb, tearing up. "Now, they still see me have my highs and lows because there's a lot of it. All I can do is just try to move forward. It's honestly something I wouldn't wish for anybody. It's really hard. But if I've learned anything, it's that communication is key."
Holker also spoke about the love she had for her husband.
"And I think that's the hardest part about all this. The way we loved was so big,” she said, getting visibly emotional. "I got 13 years with one of the most magical humans and I learned so much about love and gratitude."
