Allison Janney is speaking out after news that Mom is ending after the current season.

Janney was reflective about starring in the CBS sitcom for eight years, ahead of the series finale on May 6, writing in a lengthy note on Instagram that it's been "one of the great honors" playing Bonnie.

"Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years...showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life," she wrote Thursday. Janney also thanked executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, along with the writing staff "for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life."

She also praised co-stars Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnston, Beth Hall and William Fichtner, whom she called "amazingly talented actors I got to act with everyday!!!" Janney also thanked former Mom star Anna Faris, as well as the crew for making "it a joy to come to work."

"And last but not least all of our extraordinary fans!!! Thank you for all of your support over the years," Janney ended her message.

On Wednesday, CBS announced Mom would be wrapping up after the current eighth season.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” said Lorre, Baker and Bakay in a joint statement. “From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

The sitcom's cancellation comes six months after Faris abruptly left the show after seven seasons "to pursue new opportunities," leaving Janney -- who has won two Emmys for her performance -- as the sole lead for season 8.

"It's a huge loss for the show to not have Anna because she was part of creating a character, Christy, that everyone fell in love with, who was so lovable and warm and gullible and funny and we will miss her so much," Janney told ET's Matt Cohen last fall. "I think I'll miss the most, for me, the relationship between Bonnie and Christy, even though that will still continue. But she won't be present. That's what I'll miss."

