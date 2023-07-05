Allison Mack, the former Smallville actress and convicted sex cult member, has been released from prison, ET has learned. According to online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the 40-year-old was released from FCI Dublin, a low-security federal prison in the East Bay area outside San Francisco, on Monday, July 3, after serving nearly two of her three-year sentence for charges related to her involvement in NXIVM.

Mack first entered prison in September 2021, and served out her jail time at the same facility where both Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were sent in 2019 and 2020, respectively, following convictions their for participation in the college admission bribery scandal.

As ET previously reported, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges for her involvement in NXIVM. In June 2021, she was sentenced to three years behind bars, ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and complete 1,000 hours of community service. U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis' ruling came nearly four years after she was first arrested in April 2018, when NXIVM was exposed as a pyramid scheme and cult that forced its female recruits into sexual slavery.

Mack, who was responsible for recruiting women, was one of several high-profile members to receive prison time for their involvement in the organization. Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison while founder Keith Raniere, who was convicted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, was sentenced to 120 years in prison and is currently behind bars.

In April 2019, after entering her plea to racketeering charges, Mack told the court, "I must take full responsibility for my conduct and that is why I am pleading guilty today. I am and will be a better person as a result of this."

Since then, Mack was temporarily released on a $5 million bail and placed under house arrest. During that time, she reportedly had been undergoing therapy and was working toward a bachelor's degree at the University of California, Berkeley. She also divorcedBattlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne, a longtime NXIVM member and vocal defender of Raniere.

Prior to her sentencing, it was reported that Mack had "provided substantial assistance to the government" and that the prosecution was seeking a sentence "below" the standard range of 14 to 17.5 years. Additionally, her lawyers had requested that she spend no time in prison, claiming she has "turned completely around from depravity and trauma to peace, acceptance and remorse."

Mack was 23 years old when she first joined NXIVM, with hopes of boosting her acting career. Soon after, she became a devoted member and rose through the ranks within the organization. In addition to her role as master over several members, Mack also became a face of NXIVM, appearing in promotional videos for what turned out to be a sex cult.

