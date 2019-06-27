Allison Williams Splits From Husband After 4 Years of Marriage

Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen have split after four years of marriage, according to multiple reports.

"With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have," they said in a joint statement to Page Six on Thursday. ET has reached out to Williams' rep for comment.

The pair -- who were last seen together at the Oscars in March 2018 -- met at a Bachelor viewing party in 2011 and married in September 2015.

Williams and Van Veen, co-founder of CollegeHumor and Vimeo, tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by Tom Hanks at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming. The actress' father, Brian Williams, walked her down the aisle, with stars like Lena Dunham, John Mayer, Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke, Seth Meyers and Katy Perry in attendance. The couple had been private about their romance in the public eye.

Van Veen and Williams' split comes weeks after news broke that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had gone their separate ways after four years together. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Allison Williams Says She's the Opposite of a Scream Queen (Exclusive)

Allison Williams Talks Being Compared to Kate Middleton and Having a Similar Wedding Gown

Allison Williams Says People Are Scared of Her After 'Get Out': 'Don't Let Her Touch a Teacup' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery