UPDATE: Betts is on the road to recovery after a successful surgery, his rep tells ET.

"Dickey Betts and his family want everyone to know that his surgery was a success. The outpouring of support from all over the world has been overwhelming and amazing. We are so appreciative," Betts' rep says in a statement. "Thank you all so much for your wonderful thoughts and prayers. We will keep you updated."

___

Musician Dickey Betts is in critical condition after suffering a freak head injury at his home in Osprey, Florida. Bett's manager confirmed the news to ET on Wednesday.

The guitarist, who is best known for being a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, was playing with the family dog in their backyard on Little Sarasota Bay when he slipped and fell, injuring his head, according to a statement posted to his website.

The artist was rushed to an undisclosed local hospital and is scheduled to undergo brain surgery to relieve swelling and pressure on Friday.

"The family appreciates all your thoughts and prayers during this very trying time," Betts' wife, Donna, said in a statement posted to social media. "Dickey is a notorious fighter and he is displaying that now!"

In the wake of his life-threatening accident, several of Betts' upcoming shows have been postponed.

The incident comes several weeks after Betts reportedly suffered a mild stroke at his home, which also led to the cancellation of several shows.

Betts was inducted into the Rock and Roll in 1995, along with the other members of The Allman Brothers Band, and is recognized as one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time.

Betts' hospitalization comes nearly a year and a half after his former bandmate Gregg Allman died at the age of 69 at his home in Savannah, Georgia on May 27, 2017. Watch the video below for more on Allman's life and legacy.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 19 at 9:08 p.m. PT)

RELATED CONTENT:

The 2017 CMT Music Awards Kicks Off With Star-Studded Tribute to Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman's Private Funeral Service Set for Saturday in Georgia

Allman Brothers Set 14 Shows At Beacon Theatre