Always Pan: The Viral Instagram Favorite Is On Sale for Black Friday

The Always Pan is on sale for Black Friday! Like a basic white tee you can style a million different ways, the Always Pan by cookware startup Our Place is an über-versatile, space-saving cooking essential for your kitchen, and a great holiday gift option.

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the Always Pan, Black Friday is the perfect time to save big before it's sold out again. This versatile kitchen must-have makes a great Christmas gift for your loved ones, friends, and even for yourself (it doubles as a fun conversation piece).

With the bold claim of being able to replace almost all of your cookware, perhaps not since the Instant Pot has a seemingly simple kitchen tool caused such a...stir.

Unlike traditional cookware that serves one or two purposes, the innovative Always Pan delivers as eight: a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest. That means you can fry, braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, boil, pour, serve and store to your heart's content.

To help perform all of those duties, it comes with a modular lid, a nesting beechwood spatula that tucks perfectly into the handle's integrated spoon rest and a stainless steel steamer basket. All of the pieces are dishwasher-safe except for the wooden spatula, although we prefer to handwash these kinds of items.

The Always Pan is constructed differently from stainless steel cookware, too. This fry pan is made of a lightweight cast aluminum (rather than cast iron) that conducts and holds heat much better, and its nonstick ceramic coating free of PFOA, PTFE, lead and other potentially toxic materials.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that the Always Pan is a seriously good-looking piece of cookware. The ceramic coating is sleek and modern -- we'd happily leave this sitting on our stovetop when not in use, just to show it off. It comes in five colors to complement pretty much any kitchen: spice (pictured above and below), lavender, steam, charcoal and sage.

A few maintenance tips from Our Place for this best-selling item: Use non-metal utensils to keep the coating in good shape, low to medium heat as your cooking temperature and high smoke point oils like extra virgin olive oil and ghee. Oh, and don't put it in the oven -- stovetop only!

As the biggest shopping day of the holiday season, Black Friday is a bargain shopper's dream.

Besides the popular Always Pan, Our Place is serving up white hot deals on hand crafted dinner plates, stackable bowls, and drinking glasses, all at a discounted price.

Shop them below before the price go back up again!

Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Our Place Constructed differently from stainless steel cookware, the Always Pan is made of a lightweight cast aluminum (rather than cast iron) that conducts and holds heat much better, and its nonstick ceramic coating free of PFOA, PTFE, lead and other potentially toxic materials. REGULARLY $145 $95 at Our Place

Tabletop Set Our Place Our Place Tabletop Set Our Place Spruce up any dinner table with this Tabletop Set that includes four hand-blown and stackable drinking glasses, four hand-painted porcelain plates, and four stackable side bowls. REGULARLY $145 $125 at Our Place

Basic Bundle Our Place Our Place Basic Bundle Our Place This set features four porcelain plates, and four stackable drinking glasses. REGULARLY $100 $85 at Our Place

Dinnerware Duo Our Place Our Place Dinnerware Duo Our Place Save $10 on this Dynamic Duo set while supplies last. REGULARLY $95 $85 at Our Place

