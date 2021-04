Always Pan: The Viral Instagram Favorite Is On Sale -- Get $30 Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

PSA: There's an Always Pan sale happening at Our Place! Like a basic white tee you can style a million different ways, the Always Pan by the cookware startup is an über-versatile, space-saving cooking essential for your kitchen -- not to mention, a great gift option (heads up: Mother's Day 2021 is on May 9).

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the Always Pan, now is the perfect time to save big on the Our Place staple before it's sold out (again). Because right now, the iconic cookware piece is available for $30 off when you use the promo code GOODTASTE30 at the checkout. This is Our Place's only sale of the season, so whether you're trying to gift your mom with a pretty and functional present, create the perfect Mother's Day brunch, or just treat yourself, the Always Pan couldn't be a better option. Plus, it doubles as a fun conversation piece in addition to the many uses it has.

With the bold claim of being able to replace almost all of your cookware, perhaps not since the Instant Pot has a seemingly simple kitchen tool caused such a...stir.

Unlike traditional cookware that serves one or two purposes, the innovative Always Pan delivers eight: a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest. That means you can fry, braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, boil, pour, serve and store to your heart's content.

To help perform all of those duties, it comes with a modular lid, a nesting beechwood spatula that tucks perfectly into the handle's integrated spoon rest and a stainless steel steamer basket. Each of the Always Pan's pieces is dishwasher-safe except for the wooden spatula, although we prefer to handwash these kinds of items.

The Always Pan is constructed differently from stainless steel cookware, too. This fry pan is made of a lightweight cast aluminum (rather than cast iron) that conducts and holds heat much better, and its nonstick ceramic coating free of PFOA, PTFE, lead and other potentially toxic materials.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that the Always Pan is a seriously good-looking piece of cookware. The ceramic coating is sleek and modern -- we'd happily leave this sitting on our stovetop when not in use, just to show it off. It comes in five colors to complement pretty much any kitchen: spice (pictured above and below), lavender, steam, charcoal and sage.

A few maintenance tips from Our Place for this best-selling item: Use non-metal utensils to keep the coating in good shape, low to medium heat as your cooking temperature and high smoke point oils like extra virgin olive oil and ghee. Oh, and don't put it in the oven -- stovetop only!

The sale event offers deep discounts on great items to give and get this holiday, including cookware and kitchen appliances, clothing, furniture, electronics, sneakers and other shoes, jewelry, and more.

The Always Pan sale will last until May 4, but keep in mind that this is one popular kitchen piece. And based on how other events from Our Place have gone down, there's no doubt that most of the colors will sell out in a matter of days.

So, what are you waiting for? Shop Our Place's Always Pan below before you miss out on the brand's sale! And once you've added your favorite color to the cart, add some other pieces from Our Place in there while you're at it.

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Constructed differently from stainless steel cookware, the Always Pan is made of a lightweight cast aluminum (rather than cast iron) that conducts and holds heat much better, and its nonstick ceramic coating free of PFOA, PTFE, lead and other potentially toxic materials. Be sure to get Our Place's best-selling product for $30 off with the code GOODTASTE30 -- just in time for your Mother's Day celebration. $115 AT OUR PLACE (REGULARLY $145) Buy Now

Our Place Dinner for 4 Our Place Our Place Dinner for 4 With this bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner. $250 AT OUR PLACE (REGULARLY $290) Buy Now

Our Place Main Plates Our Place Our Place Main Plates We love the chic and simple look of these porcelain plates. $50 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

Our Place Drinking Glasses Our Place Our Place Drinking Glasses Add a subtle, retro-inspired touch to your dining room table this season. $50 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

Our Place Side Bowls Our Place Our Place Side Bowls Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly. $45 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

