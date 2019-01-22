Alyssa Milano and Sarah Palin are in the middle of a heated war of words.



It all started when the Charmed alum shared her thoughts on Donald Trump’s instantly recognizable “Make America Great Again” campaign hats after news broke that a number of Catholic teens from Kentucky were caught allegedly harassing an elderly Native American during a trip to Washington, D.C. last week.



“The red MAGA hat is the new white hood,” she wrote, implying that the Trump-supporting hat has replaced the robes of the KKK. “Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself.”

The next day, she followed that up by commenting on the reason the aforementioned teens were in the nation’s capital — an anti-abortion rally, which crossed paths with an Indigenous Peoples March, where the standoff took place.



“Let’s not forget—this entire event happened because a group of boys went on a school-sanctioned trip to protest against a woman’s right to her own body and reproductive healthcare,” she wrote. “It is not debatable that bigotry was at play from the start.”

On Monday, the former vice-presidential candidate pushed back at Milano’s claims.



“Well, there you go again Alyssa,” Palin captioned a pair of photos showcasing her and her son Trig, who has Down syndrome. “Comparing MAGA apparel with white hoods, intimating that anyone who’s worn MAGA has no love for minorities or ‘other people’ who don’t look like you or your ‘perfect’ child. How dare you.”



“Alyssa, did you not know white hoods represented hatred for minorities and ‘handicapped’ children and adults whom the hooded KKK and white supremacists deemed unworthy of life?” she continued. “Remember some democrat leaders of old - like Sen. Robert Byrd - embracing all that as part of their disgusting KKK association?”



Palin concluded by reminding the actress that MAGA hats aren’t merely worn by white individuals.



“So from your warped Hollywood perch are you including MAGA-wearing moms of Native American AND ‘different’ children in your intolerant, prejudiced, gag-inducing rhetoric?”

The pair at the center of the D.C. standoff was Covington Catholic High School junior Nick Sandmann, who was wearing a MAGA hat, and Omaha Nation elder Nathan Phillips. Phillips is shown banging a drum and singing while Sandmann just stares and smirks in the videos from the scene.



Afterward, Phillips claimed to have stepped into the middle of a heated situation in an attempt to diffuse the tension between the two rallies. Instead, he found himself the object of intense ridicule.



“When I was there and I was standing there and I seen that group of people in front of me and I seen the angry faces and all of that, I realized I had put myself in a really dangerous situation,” he told CNN. ”Here's a group of people who were angry at somebody else and I put myself in front of that, and all of a sudden, I'm the one who's all that anger and all that wanting to have the freedom to just rip me apart, that was scary.”



“They were there looking for trouble, looking for something,” he later added. “Everybody knows the right to life and (pro-choice), it's been like this and they're hateful to each other. And it's because I'm a veteran -- I'm a Vietnam veteran -- that these two groups even have the right in this country to have protests, to have conflicting opinions.”



