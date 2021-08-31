Alyssa Milano has some positive news about her Uncle Mitch's health.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an update on her uncle after he suffered a heart attack while he was driving them both earlier this month.

"So many of you have reached out to show their love and support and sent their prayers," she began after greeting her followers. "So I thought you would like this update. Listen carefully."

Milano then shared a voice recording sent to her by her uncle, in which he says, "It's about 12 o'clock. I want to thank you for saving me and I should be getting out of here soon. I love you."

Earlier this month ET obtained a press release from the California Highway Patrol, which stated that Milano's uncle "suffered a medical issue and became unconscious while driving on a Los Angeles freeway on Tuesday morning."

According to the report, Milano's uncle was driving a Ford SUV when he drifted to another lane, hit another vehicle and "started to have an unknown medical issue," which the actress confirmed was "a serious heart attack." The report added that "with the assistance of a good Samaritan, they were able to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane."

Per the report, two Los Angeles Police Department units arrived and initiated CPR on Milano's uncle, who was later transported to the hospital.

Following the accident, Milano wrote on Twitter, "We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions. It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important." TMZ previously reported that Milano reached over and used her hand to hit the brakes. When the car stopped, she reportedly gave him CPR until the first responders arrived.

Milano later shared a brief update on her uncle, revealing that he was on life support. "It was some of the most horrifying moments of my life," Milano said in an TikTok, explaining that Mitch was "still in and out of consciousness."

"He is on life support. My brother went there yesterday and played him some 'oldies' and his whole body started moving, so he really loved that," she expressed. "The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him. He spiked a fever last night of 103, so we think that there is an infection that he is also beating throughout all of this. But he is a fighter, Uncle Mitch is a fighter, and the doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on."

