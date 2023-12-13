Amal Clooney is opening up about how supportive her husband, George Clooney, is amid her mission to continue her humanitarian work.

In a new Glamour special report, 45-year-old Amal travels to Africa with the magazine's editor-in-chief, Samantha Barry, and discusses her goal to end child marriage. Melinda French Gates and former first lady Michelle Obama also tag along as passionate advocates for the cause.

During the trip, the human rights lawyer speaks about how meaningful it is to have a supportive partner in her Oscar-winning spouse. The pair first met in 2013 and bonded over their joint love of campaign work. They married in September 2014 and welcomed their twins in June 2017.

"I have a partner who couldn't be more supportive," Amal says of George. "In my bag, on my way here, there was a note saying, 'I'm so proud of what you guys are all doing.'"

According to Amal, the 62-year-old actor's ardent support of her humanitarian aims is nothing new. She recalls her first time away from their now-6-year-old twins -- Alexander and Ella -- and how her husband calmed her nerves about leaving.

"My first trip as a working mom after having kids, George said, 'I've got this. You go. I'm driving them to school.' That makes things so much easier for me, but obviously, we're here because so many girls aren't as lucky," she shares.

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Ending child marriage is a cause close to Amal's heart as a Lebanon native who fled with her family during the Lebanese Civil War. Her family moved to Buckinghamshire, England, where she was raised and educated before attending the New York University School of Law.

"I was born in a war zone, but I became educated because I was taken abroad as a refugee," Amal says. "I got to choose who I marry and to wait until I was in my late thirties, which seemed so old to them, but many girls are not so lucky and we want to play our part in making sure that more and more girls can have that freedom and that opportunity. So I hope we'll succeed."

During their trip to Africa, Amal, Melinda and Michelle met with school girls and organizations working to carve out a different path other than childhood marriage. "Glamour delves into the personal and professional relationships of three of the most well-known women in the world and talks to prominent lawyers and activists about what it will take to, once and for all, eradicate child marriage globally," a description for the report reads.

"It's the promise and possibility. Those girls are powerhouses. How these girls are fighting, literally fighting for their lives and still able to bring such joy and energy. You can hear their stories, but you don't see it on their faces," says Michelle of the girls in Malawi. "They haven't let their trauma break them down. These girls are fighting tooth and nail to occupy the few seats that are there, leaving their homes, walking for miles and miles and miles. They break my heart in all the right ways. They just go into my chest and grab my heart and pull it out, and they make me want to fight for them."

RECENTLY CONTENT: