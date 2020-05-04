Amanda Bynes is not pregnant.

The actress' attorney, David Esquibias, says in a statement to ET, "Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility. She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well."

The news comes nearly two months after Bynes and Paul Michael posted sonograms in since-deleted Instagram posts on March 17, gushing about their "baby on board."

In a statement to ET on March 18, Esquibias asked that the public respect the actress's privacy while she was "seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues."

"Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false," he said. "We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."

Bynes, 34, announced her engagement to Michael, 28, on Valentine's Day. A source previously told ET that the pair met while in the same sober living facility. They ended their engagement in early March, but soon after, Bynes posted photos of herself with Michael on Instagram, calling him her "love."

See more on Bynes in the video below.

