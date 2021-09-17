Amanda Kloots Celebrates What Would Have Been Late Husband Nick Cordero's 43rd Birthday
Amanda Kloots is celebrating what would have been her late husband Nick Cordero's 43rd birthday. The 39-year-old Talk co-host penned a touching tribute to Cordero on Instagram on Friday. The Broadway star died in July 2020 following a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
"Happy 43rd birthday to you Nick. It’s really hard to not think about what we would be doing today to celebrate you," Kloots wrote alongside a series of beautiful photos. "I’d probably take you for a really nice steak dinner and have some red velvet cake for dessert with Elvis! I hope you are up in heaven having a big party with your Dad and because I’m wishing the best for you, Prince. I’m hoping you’re singing with Prince today!!!"
Referring to the couple's 2-year-old son, Kloots added: "Elvis and I will be missing you today as we sing to you from Earth."
"If you were here I know what you’d say…" she continued. "'I’m the luckiest man on the planet. I live a blessed life.'"
Kloots is set to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars and plans to take the opportunity to honor Cordero's life and legacy, telling ET: "It's gonna be hard. I know it'll be emotional but I honestly -- it's gonna sound weird to say -- I'm looking forward to it. I do think that there will be some very therapeutic and cathartic moments on this show."
She also shared that she hopes to dance to Cordero's song, "Live Your Life."
"I want that moment," she said. "I know he'll be with me on the dance floor every single time... I know it'll be tough, but in a weird way, I'm kind of really look forward to that moment where I get to dance to his music."
Kloots continues to keep Cordero's memory alive in many different ways. Earlier this month, Kloots shared an emotional video from the couple's wedding day in honor of their anniversary.
"Hey baby! Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us!" she wrote. "Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I’ll never ever forget it. I’ll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance. You’ll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life. Here’s to us."
