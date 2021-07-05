Amanda Kloots is remembering her late husband, Nick Cordero, one year after he died of complications from COVID-19 last year. The Talk co-host took to Instagram on Monday to share a video slideshow of memories of Nick, and their life together as a married couple and parents to their now 2-year-old son, Elvis.

"One year. Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine,'" Kloots captioned the slideshow. "What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.'"



She continued, "There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2” away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I’ll have it forever."

The fitness instructor ended the heartfelt post with lyrics from one of the songs playing in the background of a video, lyrics she said "get me every time."

"This first song in this video is by the incredible Lucas Nelson. It called 'A Few Stars Apart.' The lyrics are so beautiful but these in the second verse get me every time: '𝘼𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙩'𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙮𝙤𝙪. 𝘽𝙪𝙩 𝙄'𝙢 𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙. 𝙄 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙜𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙢𝙚. 𝙄 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙣' 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙. 𝙉𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙖 𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙜𝙤 𝙗𝙮. 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙞𝙣' 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙠𝙮❤️.'"

Last month, Kloots opened up to ET about how she's managed being a single mom to Elvis in the wake of Nick's death.

"I have a lot of help. I couldn't do it without my help," Kloots told ET of being a single mom, a topic she touches on in her new book, Live Your Life. "I have five jobs. I'm working around the clock and then I spend every single second I can with Elvis. I have a great group of friends that run to my aid and rescue as much as possible, and my family."

When she gets home from juggling her time on The Talk and her other jobs, it's all about her little guy.

"Elvis and I have a really special bond," Kloots told ET of the toddler. "He's a love bug and I think that we're gonna grow up to be quite the pair."

Amid all their cuddle sessions and musical mornings, Kloots makes sure to tell Elvis about his dad every chance she gets.

"I tell him so much. I am just so persistent [about] keeping him aware that his dada is around," she said. "We listen to Nick's music all the time. As soon as I put on 'Live Your Life,' he starts banging his head like he's in a rock band. It's the cutest thing. We have pictures of Nick everywhere. He kisses this one every night before we go to bed. Before I put him in his crib, I tell him [about] the dreams that he's going to have and they always entail Nick taking him on some sort of adventure."

"We talk about Nick all the time," Kloots continued. "It's hard to say… what he knows or what he thinks, but I do think that he knows that Dada is somewhere. I think that Nick comes and visits him and spends time with him. I really do."

