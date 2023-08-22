Amanda Knox is expanding her family! The 36-year-old criminal justice activist revealed she's pregnant in a new photo on social media, showing off a full baby bump with a funny caption.

This will be Knox's second child with husband Christopher Robinson. The couple, who wed in 2020, welcomed their daughter, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson, in August 2021.

In her new pic, Knox sits outside on a bench wearing a patterned jumpsuit. Her legs are spread wide to accommodate her growing belly as she holds a bottled drink and makes a funny face.

"Pregspreading," she captioned the shot, tagging the Oxford English Dictionary.

Amanda Knox / Instagram

Knox has been fiercely protective of her daughter's privacy since becoming a mother.

"Since my exoneration, I've struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content," she said at the time of Eureka's birth. "It's not easy, and I often feel like I'm trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth. I know that I cannot 100% protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I've suffered, but I'm doing the best I can. Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media. I'm so grateful to everyone who has wished @emceecarbon and I well on our journey to parenthood. Thank you for believing in us."

The image showed just the back of her newborn's head, while Knox appeared stoic as she cradled her baby.

Since then, however, Knox has shared a rare selection of glimpses into her motherhood journey without ever revealing her child's face. In one recent shot, Knox holds her toddler on her lap as she sits outside.

Since 2020, Knox and Robinson have co-hosted the Labyrinths podcast. The show is described as a collection of "stories of getting lost and found again through compassionate interviews, philosophical rants, and playful debate with fascinating people."

Earlier that year, Knox spoke with ET about whether she'd ever turn her own experience of wrongful conviction into a scripted production. A native of Seattle, Washington, Knox was wrongfully convicted for the murder of a fellow exchange student in 2007 and then spent the next eight years fighting for her freedom.

"I’m not huge into recreation because I do worry that the recreation can confuse or take over for reality," she cautioned. "That said, if the right director came along and said, ‘Hey Amanda, I would love to talk about telling your story together,’ I would be happy to have a conversation."

Since being acquitted in 2015, Knox slowly began to reshape her narrative, which included speaking out in Amanda Knox, a Netflix documentary that arrived at the height of the true-crime explosion in 2016.

"The horrifying thing that happened to me was that I was accused of something that I didn't do," she told ET, explaining how the media and public opinion redefined her as something she wasn’t. "I’ve witnessed the consequences of people believing what they want to believe instead of believing the truth."

RELATED CONTENT:

Why the Amanda Knox Case Has Fascinated the World: 'They Want to Know Who the Bad Guy Is' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Amanda Knox and Husband Christopher Robinson Welcome a Baby Girl

Amanda Knox Expecting Baby With Husband Christopher Robinson

Amanda Knox Slams 'Stillwater' for Being Inspired By Her Life Story

Amanda Knox on Whether She’ll Ever Produce a True-Crime Series About Her Life (Exclusive)

Amanda Knox Praises Kim Kardashian's Criminal Justice Reform Efforts

Amanda Knox Returns to Italy for First Time Since Acquittal in Murder Case

Related Gallery