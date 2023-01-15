Amanda Seyfried Has a Wardrobe Malfunction in Vintage Gown at 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Fast thinking! Amanda Seyfried stunned at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in a gorgeous gold archival Dior gown, but had to quickly cover up when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the show.
Seyfried shimmered on the carpet on Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, and when she took the stage to accept the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her celebrated performance as Elizbeth Holmes in The Dropout.
She appeared to have to hold the back of her dress to keep it from falling off her shoulders as she made her way onto the stage.
Later, when The Dropout won the award for Best Limited Series, Seyfried took the stage again, along with other members of the cast and creative crew.
However, this time wore a black leather jacket over her shoulders, covering the vintage number.
As she revealed during a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, Seyfried said that the dress was "ripping" and had been "actually breaking" over the course of the evening -- which likely facilitated the use of the jacket.
"It's fine! Honestly, it's old," she said with a shrug.
ET's Denny Directo spoke with Seyfried ahead of Sunday's show as well, and the actress also dished on the vintage gown. She appeared a bit concerned about it, explaining, "I'm just trying to keep it on."
She also offered a few more details regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. When Seyfried missed the Golden Globes, presenter Mo Brings Plenty explained that she was "deep in the process of creating a new musical" when he announced her win.
As it turns out, the cryptic Golden Globes announcement turned out to be news that Seyfried is workshopping a musical about Thelma and Louise with Evan Rachel Wood.
"The creators are working diligently to bring something beyond comprehension to life onto the stage," she said. Seyfried added that she didn't mean to be dramatic with the Golden Globes announcement.
"It was just honestly, I just wanted to give a bonafide explanation as to why I missed it," she said. "I didn't want that generic, 'Can't be here tonight.'"
Check here for a full list of winners at this year's 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
