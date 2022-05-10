Amanda Seyfried Says Elizabeth Holmes 'Didn't Want Any Part' of 'The Dropout'
Amanda Seyfried is getting a lot of praise for her performance as real-life tech entrepreneur-turned-convicted-fraud Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series The Dropout. However, the actress says she doesn't think she'll likely hear Holmes' take on her or the series.
Seyfried covers Marie Claire’s forthcoming "Beauty Changemakers" issue, and the celebrated actress got candid about fame, Hollywood, and her transformative performance in the acclaimed drama series.
According to Seyfried, when it came to playing the ex-Theranos CEO, "The look was as essential as knowing how to do the voice."
"I get it, [Holmes didn’t] want to waste time on how she looks. There’s a certain appreciation or acceptance of how she looks. She accepts it and enhances it slightly and then goes about her day," Seyfried reflected. "I don’t love wearing a lot of makeup [either]."
As for Holmes' interest in watching the drama series, Seyfried explained, "I’m not being told much because she’s smart... but... I was told she wasn’t gonna watch it, that it was bad news, and that she didn’t want any part of it."
"I don’t know if it’s totally true. Who knows? I’m a little skeptical of any information that comes my way," she added.
Seyfried also weighed in on her own career and comfort with fame, especially following her high-profile turn as Holmes.
"Fame is weird...I’ve never been super famous. I’ve always been somewhat recognizable. It’s been the healthiest trajectory. [It’s] not a scary spike," she shared. "I have my priorities. I know who I am. I know where I’m going. I know what it means. It means that I’m getting to do what I love. I’m actually not afraid of it now."
Marie Claire’s "Beauty Changemakers" issue, available now online and hitting newsstands May 16.
For more on Seyfried's performance as Holmes in The Dropout, check out the video below.
