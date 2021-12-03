'Amazing Race' Winners Will Jardell and James Wallington Are Married

Will Jardell and James Wallington are married!

The Amazing Race season 32 winners tied the knot on Friday in a New Orleans ceremony. According to multiple reports, the wedding took place at the New Orleans Athletic Club with many of Wallington's Capture and Jardell's America's Next Top Model co-stars, as well as Amazing Race alums, in attendance.

The nuptials come exactly three years after Jardell -- who appeared on the 21st cycle of ANTM in 2014 and finished as the runner-up -- and Wallington got engaged. The couple first met in 2014, with Jardell proposing to Wallington after crossing the finish line and winning their season of The Amazing Race.

The pair was forced to keep their 2018 engagement quiet, as their season of the competition show didn't air until December 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple also had to postpone their wedding multiple times.

Days before their wedding, the two shared photos from their engagement photo shoot.

"It’s officially #wedding week y’all & even though it hasn’t really hit us yet, we couldn’t be more excited 😍 Perhaps it’ll finally sink in once we’re on the plane to #NewOrleans. ✈️💜✨ Any married friends out there have any advice as our big day approaches?!🤵🏻🤵🏼#mcm," they wrote in a joint Instagram post earlier this week.

The pair join recently married celebs like Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Ty Pennington and Kelle Merrell and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Amazing Race' Finale: Fans React to Surprise Proposal at Finish Line!

'90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit Talk Married Life

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Are Married!

'90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Jenny and Sumit Are Married (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery