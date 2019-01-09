Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, announced Wednesday morning that they are divorcing. The announcement was made in a tweet.



"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other," the couple said in a statement posted to Jeff Bezos' Twitter account. "If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again."

According to the statement, the couple went through a "long period of loving exploration and trial separation" before deciding to divorce. "Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends," the statement said.

In October, the Amazon chief and founder was named the wealthiest person on the planet. Forbes estimated his net worth was $160 billion and had increased by more than $75 billion from 2017.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Jan. 9, 2018 at 10:23 a.m. ET.

