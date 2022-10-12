Shopping

Amazon Fall Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals Available on TikTok's Viral Leggings

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on TikTok's Viral Leggings
Amazon

TikTok has become the go-to spot for discovering all the things you didn't know you needed — one of those being the viral buttery soft leggings that are among the Prime Early Access Sale legging deals still going on now. The Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants have become a fan favorite for their silky material. Amazon reviewers are loving the stretchy and supportive fit that the leggings offer. Now is the perfect time to score a pair of these TikTok viral leggings with Amazon Fall Prime Day 2022 deals. 

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28

The legging trends don't stop there. The viral SEASUM High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings have caught the attention of millions of TikTok users for their unique honeycomb texture and butt lifting effect. TikTok users began to post videos with the hashtags #tiktokleggings and #tiktokleggingschallenge to show their shocked reaction to the booty-sculpting pants' effectiveness. You can now join in with the trends and get a pair of the scrunch-textured fabric, high-waisted leggings for just $14. 

Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings

Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings. 

$19$14

A pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can sport them as activewear or casual wear, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants — including Lululemon lookalikes and the famous TikTok leggings.

Be sure to check out the best Prime Early Access Sale 2022 fitness deals. And if you're looking for stylish options for your next workout, check out our favorite athleisure and activewear on sale now. 

Best Prime Early Access Sale Legging Deals

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants
Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants
Amazon
Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants

These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with boots. 

$36$21
Poshdivah Maternity Leggings
Poshdivah Maternity Leggings
Amazon
Poshdivah Maternity Leggings

Maternity leggings give your belly the support it needs without excessive pressure.

$36$27
Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings
Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings
Amazon
Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings

These super-light Under Armour leggings wicks sweat and dries fast so you can wear them all summer long.

$50$25
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

No need to leave your phone at home (unless you want to!) when you have these active leggings. These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS have pockets for your essentials and come in different styles.

$27$13
IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants
IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants
Amazon
IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants

Add these leggings to your closet to stay comfortable all summer long. 

$30$23
Adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings
Amazon
Adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings

These classic Adidas leggings are perfect for a casual or sporty look. 

$40$29
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets

Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. This pair is made with moisture wicking fabric and provides maximum comfort with its 4-way stretch feature.

$50$25
BALEAF Capri Leggings With Pockets
BALEAF Capri Leggings With Pockets
Amazon
BALEAF Capri Leggings With Pockets

If you're looking for a capri pair of leggings, we have found a soft and stretchy pair you will love.

$36$25
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets
Amazon
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets

Reviewers are loving these ultra soft and non-see-through yoga leggings. Throw these on with your favorite pair of sneakers and you're ready for the day.

$36$24

 RELATED CONTENT:

The 60 Best Deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

The Best Amazon Prime Day UGG Deals to Save on Cozy Boots and Slippers

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers for Staying Warm This Fall

Fan-Favorite Spanx Velvet Leggings Are Back in New Colors This Season

35 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras Are Over 50% Off at Amazon Prime Day

The 22 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga in 2022

Celeb-Inspired Leather & Faux Leather Leggings to Wear This Fall

Shop The Best Finds from lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

 