TikTok has become the go-to spot for discovering all the things you didn't know you needed — one of those being the viral buttery soft leggings that are among the Prime Early Access Sale legging deals still going on now. The Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants have become a fan favorite for their silky material. Amazon reviewers are loving the stretchy and supportive fit that the leggings offer. Now is the perfect time to score a pair of these TikTok viral leggings with Amazon Fall Prime Day 2022 deals.

The legging trends don't stop there. The viral SEASUM High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings have caught the attention of millions of TikTok users for their unique honeycomb texture and butt lifting effect. TikTok users began to post videos with the hashtags #tiktokleggings and #tiktokleggingschallenge to show their shocked reaction to the booty-sculpting pants' effectiveness. You can now join in with the trends and get a pair of the scrunch-textured fabric, high-waisted leggings for just $14.

A pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can sport them as activewear or casual wear, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants — including Lululemon lookalikes and the famous TikTok leggings.

Be sure to check out the best Prime Early Access Sale 2022 fitness deals. And if you're looking for stylish options for your next workout, check out our favorite athleisure and activewear on sale now.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Legging Deals

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with boots. $36 $21 Buy Now

