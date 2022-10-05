Shopping

Amazon Fall Prime Day Samsung Deals: 13 Can't-Miss Sales on Galaxy Phones, Tablets and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Samsung Amazon Prime Day Deals 16-9.
The Prime Early Access Sale is here and we know that upgrading your smartphone, computer set-up, or wearable tech can be a bit stressful. After all, you want to ensure you're getting the best deals on your tech. With the Prime Early Access Sale, Prime members can score the best 4K gaming TVs, laptops, and monitors to elevate your tech space. 

After all, Amazon Prime Day always has some of the best tech deals to shop for — and early deals are already rolling in. There are amazing deals on Samsung products ranging from the brand's foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 to the convenient Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. 

If you've been holding off on trying out the free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, Fall Prime Day 2022 is your sign to test it out. The 30-day free trial includes free 2-day shipping on Prime-eligible items. After the trial is over, you can choose to cancel or pay $14.99/month to continue to get the same benefits well beyond Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over.

Fall Prime Day 2022 Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The android smartphone is factory unlocked and has a 512GB capacity. The folding feature allows you to multitask, plus, if you have an S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ready for it.

$1,920$1,500
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Factory Unlocked Android Smartpho
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone

Use two different apps on the same screen thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's folding screen design. 

$900$821
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Cell Phone
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Cell Phone
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Cell Phone

Save on this factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G phone.

$701$525
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Cell Phone
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Cell Phone
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Cell Phone

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 120Hz screen display, so you can continue scrolling or playing your favorite mobile video games without dealing with any lag.

$700$600
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone

It's hard to resist the Samsung smartphone with the brightest display and an ultra-fast processor.

$1,300$1,057

Fall Prime Day 2022 Samsung Tablet and Laptop Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" Android Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" Android Tablet

Keep all your notes and documents in one place with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

$230$215
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6"
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6"
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6"

Google Assistant is enabled on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, which means you can use your built-in voice assistant to complete tasks more efficiently. 

$250$205
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11 Intel Evo Platform Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11 Intel Evo Platform Laptop
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11 Intel Evo Platform Laptop

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop is as thin as a smartphone (making it even easy to carry to your classes or morning commute).

$1,067$988

Fall Prime Day 2022 Samsung Earbud & Smartwatch Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch with ECG Monitor Tracker
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch with ECG Monitor Tracker

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 keeps track of your health and sleep cycle all while working as a GPS and wearable extension cell phone.

$250$180
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

These water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds are sweat-proof so that you can continue your reps without worrying about your go-to earbuds.

$200$150
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch with ECG Monitor Tracker
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch with ECG Monitor Tracker

It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and a GPS for fall detention.

$400$290

Fall Prime Day 2022 Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals

Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor
Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor
Amazon
Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor

Protect your eyes from strain with this curved display. With NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, the Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor matches every frame, so you don't have to worry about screen tearing or lag. 

$1,400$1,200
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
Amazon
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor

Upgrade your gaming set-up with the Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor. It's curved for a better (and more comfortable) gaming experience, and the markdown just makes this Amazon Prime Day deal even better.

$380$344

