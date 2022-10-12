Amazon Prime Day 2022 Samsung Deals: Save Big on The Frame TV, Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watches and More
Amazon's October Prime Day is still live today with major savings ahead of the holiday shopping season. We know that upgrading your smartphone, computer set-up, or wearable tech can be a bit stressful. After all, you want to ensure you're getting the best deals on your tech. With Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, Prime members can score the best 4K gaming TVs, laptops, and monitors to elevate your tech space.
After all, Amazon Prime Day always has some of the best tech deals to shop for — and the October Prime Day Samsung deals are no exception. There are amazing deals on Samsung products ranging from the brand's new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 to the stunning Frame TV.
If you've been holding off on trying out the free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, October Prime Day 2022 is your sign to test it out. The 30-day free trial includes free 2-day shipping on Prime-eligible items. After the trial is over, you can choose to cancel or pay $14.99/month to continue to get the same benefits well beyond Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over.
Ahead, shop all the best Prime Day Samsung deals available until midnight tonight, October 12.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Samsung TV Deals
Save up to $800 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.
Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you're not watching TV with the built-in motion sensor.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals
It's hard to resist the Samsung smartphone with the brightest display and an ultra-fast processor.
The android smartphone is factory unlocked and has a 512GB capacity. The folding feature allows you to multitask, plus, if you have an S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ready for it.
Use two different apps on the same screen thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's folding screen design.
Save on this factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 120Hz screen display, so you can continue scrolling or playing your favorite mobile video games without dealing with any lag.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Samsung Tablet and Laptop Deals
Keep all your notes and documents in one place with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.
Google Assistant is enabled on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, which means you can use your built-in voice assistant to complete tasks more efficiently.
The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop is as thin as a smartphone (making it even easy to carry to your classes or morning commute).
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 keeps track of your health and sleep cycle all while working as a GPS and wearable extension cell phone.
It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and a GPS for fall detention.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are noise-canceling earphones with a twist. The design includes air vents, which minimizes occlusion. Occlusion happens when your ear canal is blocked. You might have experienced mild occlusion before whenever you're congested. The air vent on the Galaxy Buds reduces the chances of that blockage-induced echo altering your listening experience, and it still allows you to enjoy the noise-canceling component of the earphones.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform.
These water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds are sweat-proof so that you can continue your reps without worrying about your go-to earbuds.
Amaozn Prime Day 2022 Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals
Protect your eyes from strain with this curved display. With NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, the Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor matches every frame, so you don't have to worry about screen tearing or lag.
Upgrade your gaming set-up with the Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor. It's curved for a better (and more comfortable) gaming experience, and the markdown just makes this Amazon Prime Day deal even better.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11—Here’s Everything to Know
Save Up to $1,400 on the New Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 at Best Buy
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals: Shop Savings at Amazon, Samsung & Best Buy
The Best Apple Watch Deals Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day
The Best Early Massage Gun Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day
The Best Amazon Device Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day
Shop Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon and Walmart Before Black Friday
Best Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals: S22 Series, Z Fold 4, and More
Save Up to $4,000 on Samsung 8K Smart TVs for Football Season
Samsung's Frame TV Is On Sale for Up to $1,000 Off Right Now