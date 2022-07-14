TikTok has become the go-to spot for discovering all the things you didn't know you needed — one of those being the viral buttery soft leggings that are among Amazon Prime Day legging deals still going on now. The Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants have become a fan favorite for their silky material. With over 29,100 5-star reviews on Amazon, reviewers are loving the stretchy and supportive fit that the leggings offer. Now is the perfect time to score a pair of these TikTok viral leggings with Amazon post-Prime Day 2022 deals.

The legging trends don't stop there. The viral SEASUM High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings have caught the attention of millions of TikTok users for their unique honeycomb texture and butt lifting effect. TikTok users began to post videos with the hashtags #tiktokleggings and #tiktokleggingschallenge to show their shocked reaction to the booty-sculpting pants' effectiveness. You can now join in with the trends and get a pair of the scrunch-textured fabric, high-waisted leggings for just $14.

A pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can sport them as activewear or casual wear, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants — including Lululemon lookalikes and the famous TikTok leggings.

Be sure to check out the best Amazon post-Prime Day 2022 fitness deals. And if you're looking for stylish options for your next work out, check out our favorite athleisure and activewear still on sale now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Legging Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals 2022 Still Available

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Athleisure and Activewear Deals You Can Still Shop

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color — You Can Still Get Them On Sale Post-Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Leggings That Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align Are Still On Sale After Amazon Prime Day

Still Live: The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

Khloé Kardashian's Running Shoes Are Still On Sale Post-Amazon Prime Day

Still Live: Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Sneakers

The Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals You Can Still Get

Still Live: The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Apple Watches

Jennifer Lopez's Running Sneakers Are Nearly 50% Off: Shop the Post-Amazon Prime Day Deal

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Vitamix Deals You Can Still Shop