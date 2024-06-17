If last year is any indication, Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. While the actual Prime Day 2024 date has not yet been announced, history tells us it should land sometime in early July. To take part in the sales event with deals as big as Black Friday (or better), you need to be an Amazon Prime member. We've broken down the best reasons to sign up today, apart from just gaining access to Amazon Prime Day.

Right now, you can get three months of Prime for just $7.49 per month, after which it's $14.99 per month. Or, pay $139 annually to save on your membership.

Sign up for Prime

There are tons of benefits to becoming an Amazon Prime member.

Enjoy free same-day, one-day and two-day delivery options as a member. Or, if you find yourself shopping throughout the week, you can pick a weekly Amazon Day for all of your shopping to be delivered for a more eco-friendly option.

Amazon Prime makes grocery shopping cheaper and easier. Take 10% off groceries in-store or online at Amazon Fresh and get special deals at Whole Foods Market, like 10% off storewide sales.

There are plenty of entertainment perks to being an Amazon Prime member. Gain access to books and magazines with Prime Reading. Enjoy music and podcasts with Amazon Music Prime. Plus, get access to TV shows and movies with Amazon Prime Video.

Otherwise, you can save on prescriptions at Walgreens, CVS, Amazon Pharmacy and more with Amazon Prime. Enjoy unlimited, full-resolution photo storage with Amazon Photos. Plus, gain a free Grubhub+ subscription that includes $0 delivery fees, lower service fees and exclusive savings.

If you're worried you can't afford Amazon Prime, you may have options. Those with qualified government assistance can sign up for a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month. College students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Right now, Amazon is offering a six-month trial, courtesy of Grubhub, for new members only.

Try Prime Student

Can't wait until Prime Day? We've already found some great deals at Amazon that you can shop now, below.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. $549 $449 Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $210 with coupon Shop Now

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on fashion, fitness gear, home basics and more.

Sign Up for More Great Buys! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up