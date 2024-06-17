Shop
Amazon Prime Membership: The Best Reasons to Sign up Today, Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024

amazon prime
Amazon
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:11 PM PDT, June 17, 2024

Don't miss out on Amazon Prime Day! Here's how an Amazon Prime membership can benefit you all year long.

If last year is any indication, Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. While the actual Prime Day 2024 date has not yet been announced, history tells us it should land sometime in early July. To take part in the sales event with deals as big as Black Friday (or better), you need to be an Amazon Prime member. We've broken down the best reasons to sign up today, apart from just gaining access to Amazon Prime Day.

Right now, you can get three months of Prime for just $7.49 per month, after which it's $14.99 per month. Or, pay $139 annually to save on your membership.

Sign up for Prime

There are tons of benefits to becoming an Amazon Prime member.

Enjoy free same-day, one-day and two-day delivery options as a member. Or, if you find yourself shopping throughout the week, you can pick a weekly Amazon Day for all of your shopping to be delivered for a more eco-friendly option.

Amazon Prime makes grocery shopping cheaper and easier. Take 10% off groceries in-store or online at Amazon Fresh and get special deals at Whole Foods Market, like 10% off storewide sales.

There are plenty of entertainment perks to being an Amazon Prime member. Gain access to books and magazines with Prime Reading. Enjoy music and podcasts with Amazon Music Prime. Plus, get access to TV shows and movies with Amazon Prime Video.

Otherwise, you can save on prescriptions at Walgreens, CVS, Amazon Pharmacy and more with Amazon Prime. Enjoy unlimited, full-resolution photo storage with Amazon Photos. Plus, gain a free Grubhub+ subscription that includes $0 delivery fees, lower service fees and exclusive savings. 

If you're worried you can't afford Amazon Prime, you may have options. Those with qualified government assistance can sign up for a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month. College students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Right now, Amazon is offering a six-month trial, courtesy of Grubhub, for new members only.

Try Prime Student

Can't wait until Prime Day? We've already found some great deals at Amazon that you can shop now, below.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

The Dyson TP07 smart air purifier and fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.

$650 $499

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair

Best Choice Products Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair
Amazon

Best Choice Products Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair

Save 35% on a comfortable chair to lounge for hours on end. It includes a convenient accessory tray equipped with two cupholders, a phone mount, and a tablet holder to keep your favorite devices close at hand.

$110 $72

Shop Now

JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Enjoy your music all summer with massive JBL Original Pro Sound. The JBL Boombox 3 is IP67 dustproof and waterproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

$500 $350

Shop Now

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
Amazon

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan

Keep cool this summer with Amazon's best-selling wearable neck fan.

$32 $26

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Not only is this best-selling Keurig coffee maker adorable, but it also allows you to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button and is 40% off right now.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $449

Shop Now

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Save over $200 on this 14,000 BTU air conditioner that cools down rooms up to 700 square feet.

$681 $450

Shop Now

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

The Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has eight different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles to help you relax. With three different speeds and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.

$70 $50

Shop Now

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.

$579 $474

Stainless Steel

Shop Now

$599 $469

Black Stainless

Shop Now

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Amazon

Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill. WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows you to control it from anywhere.

$800 $600

Shop Now

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum
Amazon

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum

Powered by a blend of vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, botanical hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and nourishing plant extracts, this comprehensive anti-aging serum is gentle and incorporates easily into your skincare routine.

$50 $22

Shop Now

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."

$230 $159

Shop Now

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum

Gucci's floral fragrance is great for daily wear and is nearly 40% off right now. The spring blend has jasmine bud, Rangoon creeper, Indian tuberose, damask rose, and Tuscan orris.

$135 $82

Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329 $210

with coupon

Shop Now

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Amazon

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.

$56 $34

Shop Now

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on fashion, fitness gear, home basics and more.

