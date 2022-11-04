Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Brings Huge Samsung Deals on Galaxy Phones, TVs, Earbuds and More
Amazon is already rolling out early deals ahead of Black Friday, which falls on November 25 this year. We know that upgrading your smartphone, computer set-up, or wearable tech can be a bit stressful, but the early Amazon Black Friday deals don't disappoint. If you're on the hunt for the best deals on top-rated Samsung tech, Amazon Black Friday deals offer some of the best savings, and they've arrived earlier than ever.
With steep discounts on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Buds and more, get a jump on the holiday savings before the big shopping rush. There are amazing deals on Samsung products ranging from the brand's new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 to the stunning Frame TV.
Other highlights include 23% off the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. For a great stocking stuffer, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are 25% off. These noise cancelling earbuds let you control your playlist without reaching in your pocket. By tapping your buds, you can skip songs, launch music, and answer calls with your voice coming through loud and clear.
Ahead, shop all of Amazon's best Black Friday Samsung deals available now.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung TV Deals
With roughly 8.3 million specially engineered self-illuminating pixels, the Samsung OLED TV is intensely cinematic. The AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound, and expertly upscaled 4K picture quality.
Every detail on this TV bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance. Designed to reduce glare and deliver brilliant color across your screen, Ultra Viewing Angle makes sure you’ve got amazing picture quality, from virtually anywhere in the room.
Save up to $800 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.
Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you're not watching TV with the built-in motion sensor.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals
It's hard to resist the Samsung smartphone with the brightest display and an ultra-fast processor.
The android smartphone is factory unlocked and has a 512GB capacity. The folding feature allows you to multitask, plus, if you have an S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ready for it.
Use two different apps on the same screen thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's folding screen design.
Save on this factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G phone.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung Tablet and Laptop Deals
Keep all your notes and documents in one place with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.
Google Assistant is enabled on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, which means you can use your built-in voice assistant to complete tasks more efficiently.
The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop is as thin as a smartphone (making it even easy to carry to your classes or morning commute).
Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 keeps track of your health and sleep cycle all while working as a GPS and wearable extension cell phone.
It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and a GPS for fall detention.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals
Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection, and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 Ambient levels. The noise cancelling and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for working out, virtual meetings, and just enjoying your music anywhere.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform.
These water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds are sweat-proof so that you can continue your reps without worrying about your go-to earbuds.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals
Protect your eyes from strain with this curved display. With NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, the Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor matches every frame, so you don't have to worry about screen tearing or lag.
Upgrade your gaming set-up with the Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor. It's curved for a better (and more comfortable) gaming experience, and the markdown just makes this Amazon Prime Day deal even better.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best 4K TV Deals: Save Up to $1,000 On Samsung, LG, & Amazon Fire TVs
Save More Than $1,000 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set
Samsung's New Frame TV Is On Sale for $1,000 Off Ahead of Black Friday
34 Best Early Black Friday Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home & More
Best Amazon Black Friday Tablet Deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs and More
The Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Products You Can Already Shop
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals: Shop The Best Gifts Up to 60% Off
Best Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals: S22 Series, Z Fold 4, and More