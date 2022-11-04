Amazon is already rolling out early deals ahead of Black Friday, which falls on November 25 this year. We know that upgrading your smartphone, computer set-up, or wearable tech can be a bit stressful, but the early Amazon Black Friday deals don't disappoint. If you're on the hunt for the best deals on top-rated Samsung tech, Amazon Black Friday deals offer some of the best savings, and they've arrived earlier than ever.

With steep discounts on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Buds and more, get a jump on the holiday savings before the big shopping rush. There are amazing deals on Samsung products ranging from the brand's new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 to the stunning Frame TV.

Other highlights include 23% off the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. For a great stocking stuffer, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are 25% off. These noise cancelling earbuds let you control your playlist without reaching in your pocket. By tapping your buds, you can skip songs, launch music, and answer calls with your voice coming through loud and clear.

Ahead, shop all of Amazon's best Black Friday Samsung deals available now.

Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung TV Deals

65" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Amazon 65" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Save up to $800 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. $1,998 $1,598 Buy Now

Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The android smartphone is factory unlocked and has a 512GB capacity. The folding feature allows you to multitask, plus, if you have an S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ready for it. $1,920 $1,570 Buy Now

Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung Tablet and Laptop Deals

Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals

Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection, and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 Ambient levels. The noise cancelling and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for working out, virtual meetings, and just enjoying your music anywhere. $200 $150 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. $170 $100 Buy Now

Amazon Black Friday 2022 Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals

