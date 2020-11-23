Amber Riley Engaged to Boyfriend Desean Black

Wedding bells are chiming on the horizon for Amber Riley! The Glee alum announced on Monday that she's engaged to boyfriend Desean Black.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her new fiancé, sitting side-by-side in seemingly coordinated ensembles.

"There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind," Riley captioned the sweet snapshot. "My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this."

"I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership!" she concluded. "What God has joined together, let no man separate.” #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."

Black shared the same photo, in which Riley is beaming as she gazes into his eyes, and wrote, "Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one."

"Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring 💍 on it," he added. "I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black 😍."

While it's unclear exactly when Riley and Black began dating, the singer and actress first introduced him to her fans publically in October with a photo showing how she first connected with him when she randomly hit him up on Instagram.

Congrats to the happy couple!

