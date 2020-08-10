Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin are headed to late night. Both comedians have landed all-new, weekly late-night shows that “will bring even more comedy, timeliness and current news” to Peacock.

After writing and performing on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she became the first Black woman to write for a late-night network talk show, Ruffin will host The Amber Ruffin Show as she takes on what’s happening in the world with her signature style. In addition to both late-night shows, Ruffin has also written for the Emmy-nominated HBO sketch comedy A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Meanwhile, Wilmore will make his return to late night after hosting The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore on Comedy Central. Currently untitled, Wilmore’s new series will feature frank discussions with high-profile people from all backgrounds in media, sports, politics and entertainment as they cover everything from the election to the most important conversations of the week.

“Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting!” Ruffin said in a statement. “We can't wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!”

Wilmore added, “I'm honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock. Apparently there's a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I'm happy to have a place in the conversation.”

Both late-night series are slated to debut in September on the streaming platform.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Peacock Streaming Guide: Best Shows & Movies, How to Watch Free & More

'Nightly Show' Canceled, Host Larry Wilmore Saddened by Comedy Central 'Unblackening'

Ashley Nicole Black on Making Fans Feel Seen With 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' (Exclusive)