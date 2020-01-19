America Ferrera Debuts Baby Bump at SAG Awards 2020

America Ferrera is glowing.

The Superstore actress showed off her baby bump as she walked the SAG red carpet on Sunday in a sleeveless black, crepe gown and silk belt designed by Paule Ka. Ferrera, who was invited as a presenter, was accompanied by her husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Before hitting the red carpet, Ferrera took to social media to share photos of her gorgeous look. "Mommy & Daddy go out," she captioned the post. The actress and entrepreneur revealed she was expecting her second child in December.

Meanwhile, ET caught up with Ferrera last year to chat about her friendship goals with fellow Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars. Ferrera explained how she, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn have a “vision and dream” to reunite for a third film.

“Our friendship now has gone on and involved so much more than the films we did together, that I sometimes forget that they're my Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants [co-stars,]” Ferrera told ET.

“They're just my friends! But it is incredibly special to have a group of women [who] we all met in our early [years] -- Blake was still a teenager!" she added. "We've been a really big part of each other's lives and our journeys and it's really beautiful and I feel so lucky to have them.”

