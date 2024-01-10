America Ferrera says she had just as much fun doing her Golden Globes red-carpet interview with kids as it looked.

Talking to ET's Denny Directo at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards, the Barbie actress, 39, said getting to chat with two young girls at the Globes was easily her favorite moment of the event.

The interview was conducted by Recess Therapy, a social media account with millions of followers that includes young kids giving their hilarious answers to some of life's toughest questions. Throughout the night, the account's handler, Julian Shapiro-Barnum, and two of the young children, Amina and Avery, talked to celebs coming off the press line and asked them about any and all topics under the sun.

For Ferrera, co-star Margot Robbie and Barbie director Greta Gerwig, that included chatting about their favorite part of the film and the movie's impact on young girls.

"I'm in love with that Instagram account," the Superstore alum told ET. "But those girls and their excitement about Barbie -- it was the highlight of the red carpet, no offense."

In the video -- which has received more than 3.7 million views and 731,000 likes on TikTok -- Amina and Avery exchanged the "Hi Barbie" greeting and told the trio that their favorite part was when Robbie's Barbie had irrepressible thoughts of death and fell out of the sky from the Barbie Dream House.

Getty Images

Gerwig, Ferrera and Robbie could not contain their excitement while talking with the young girls and spent the whole interview laughing and smiling.

"This is so amazing, I did not know this was coming," Gerwig says in the clip. "This is the best thing that could have happened, seeing you guys at the Golden Globes."

During her interview with ET from the Governors Award, Ferrera also opened up about one of the buzziest moments from the Golden Globes: her appearance on stage with Kevin Costner.

While on the stage, Ferrera shared her love for Costner's role in The Bodyguard, and the Yellowstone actor reciprocated by reciting part of her now-iconic speech from Barbie, playing it off coolly as though he hadn't memorized it.

"I mean, it was so generous and so kind of him. He was so dear and it was moving," Ferrera said. "It was so nice of him to give me that that honor."

