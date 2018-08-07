America Ferrera is here to celebrate all moms.

The 34-year-oldSisterhood of the Traveling Pants star took part in World Breastfeeding Week by sharing a personal photo of herself feeding her 3-month-old son, Sebastian Piers, on Instagram on Tuesday. In the pic, the new mom smiles wide as she cradles her baby boy, whose face is covered with Phineas and Ferb' Giant Floating Baby Head.

"🎶They’re my boobies, and I’ll feed where I want to - feed where I want to - feeeeed where I want to...🎶 #worldbreastfeedingweek," Ferrera captioned the snap, which was a play of Lesley Gore's iconic "It's My Party" song.

Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, welcomed baby Sebastian in May. The couple announced his arrival on Instagram sharing a photo of their hands and his little foot.

"When 2 become 3…Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love! 😍😍😍," the Superstore leading lady captioned the shot. The parents have yet to share a full photo of their little boy, yet he does make tiny appearances on Ferrera's Instagram every once in a while.

