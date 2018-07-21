'American Idol' Alum Lauren Alaina Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Alex Hopkins

Congrats to Lauren Alaina!

The American Idol alum revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she's engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins. The two have been dating since 2013, two years after she placed second on Idol behind winner Scotty McCreery.

Alaina, 23, went on to find success in country music as well as in love. She started dating Hopkins when they were both 17. "Being yours forever has a nice 'RING' to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK. 💍❤️," Alaina wrote alongside her sweet engagement post on Instagram while showing off her stunning sparkler.

Hopkins captioned the same pic, "Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins. 📸@jsrandall."

Alaina opened up about her future with Hopkins in an interview with Taste of Country earlier this year. "Everyone asked us if that was going to happen. I don’t know!” she said. “We have definitely talked about marriage, obviously. When you have been together for six years, it’s bound to come up at some point.”

“He’s the most attractive man I have ever seen,” she added. “Like every time I look at him -- I mean, the older we get, the more attractive he gets and I’m starting to be like, ‘Glad we met at 17 because you are way cuter than me.'"

McCreery, meanwhile, recently married his own longtime love, Gabi Dugal, in a beautiful North Carolina ceremony last month. They also dated for six years before tying the knot.

"She's been my best friend for a while now," McCreery told ET earlier this year. "I think we just had to get to the point in our lives where, she wanted to work for a year and kinda get her feet under her, and I still had to get my feet under me with the songs and the album and some transitions. So, we kinda got to a good place in our lives and I felt like it was right. I've known her my whole life... I knew she was the one a while ago."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Scotty McCreery Marries Gabi Dugal

How Scotty McCreery Kept His Proposal Song a Secret From His Fiancee (Certified Country)

‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Engaged to Kindergarten Sweetheart Gabi Dugal: ‘It Feels Surreal’

Related Gallery