There's a baby on the way for Phillip Phillips and his wife, Hannah.

The American Idol alum revealed on social media on Wednesday that he and his lady love are expecting their first child together, a son, in the fall. In the sweet pic, the expectant parents are lying on the floor, looking up, with a yellow onesie in the middle that says "genteman," and a photo of their baby's sonogram.

"Phillip and Hannah sittin' in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage this fall! #P^3," the singer captioned the shot.

Hannah shared the same photo in black-and-white, writing, "We've been keeping a secret this year. New little guy coming in a few months."

Phillip, who won season 11 of America Idol, and Hannah got married in Albany, Georgia, in October 2015. The two met at his event for his sister's charity, Mission Change. The "Home" singer proposed to Hannah on Christmas in 2014, with her sharing a photo and sweet message on Instagram following their engagement.

"I've been dreaming of this for over 20 years," she wrote. "I've been dreaming of this guy for just that long. Overwhelmed with happiness."

The pair join Shay Mitchell, Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks and Catherine and Sean Lowe who also have bundle of joys on the way.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT: