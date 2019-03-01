Gabby Barrettis taking us behind the scenes of her twist-filled new music video.

The American Idolfinalist, who came in third on season 16 of the reality competition, is sharing an exclusive look into the filming of "I Hope."

"'I Hope' is about a story of a guy that I was with and I thought everything was great, but he ended up cheating on me with another girl," Barrett says in the new clip. "But how girls are, we naturally aren't nice about it. Normally, we really feel mean about it. So that's the whole point of me saying, 'I hope she cheats, like you did on me.'"

In case you missed it, see the full-length video below.

Since wrapping Idol, the 18-year-old singer served as the opening act for Chris Lane on his Laps Around the Sun trek. Currently, she's in the studio working on her forthcoming project with hitmaker Ross Copperman.

Meanwhile, American Idol returns to screens on Sunday with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie returning to judge.

"I would tell anyone who is fighting to win, to focus on yourself and take it very seriously," Barrett says "To be given a chance to be in the finals was a dream come true, and I will forever be thankful to the whole American Idol crew."

