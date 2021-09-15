American Idol is looking for its next winner! 4-H, the largest youth development organization in the country, announced on Tuesday that ABC's competition series is hosting a virtual audition day for its members ahead of Idol's 20th season.

Through this collaboration with American Idol and National 4-H Council, the organization's singers nationwide will audition over Zoom for a chance to become America's next singing sensation.

"We are so excited to collaborate with our friends at American Idol to create this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for 4-H youth," said Ivan Heredia, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of National 4-H Council. "This unique experience gives our incredible 4-H’ers the platform to showcase their talents and is an example of the many ways Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program empowers young people to find their spark and pursue their passions."

The organization has a history with the show, as last season Willie Spence, a 4-H alumnus, was named the runner-up. Prior to his time on Idol, Spence joined 4-H at age 13, and soon became a breakout star of its performing arts group, Clovers & Company.

"Competing on American Idol was a life-changing experience that kick started my career in the entertainment industry," Spence said. "There are so many impressive 4-H’ers who share my passion for music and performance. My message to all of them is to get out there and sing their hearts out at these auditions!"

Registration is now open, and will continue until the auditions on Sept. 24.

American Idol's fifth season on ABC and 20th overall is expected to air in the spring of 2022, and will feature returning judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and returning host, Ryan Seacrest.

