'American Idol': Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to Return for Season 21
Ryan Seacrest Reacts to His Early ‘American Idol’ Style (Exclusi…
Meghan McCain Calls Out 'The View's Joy Behar for Trolling Her o…
Joy Behar Recalls Being ‘Glad’ to Be Fired from ‘The View’ in 20…
Keke Palmer Teases 'Nope' and Reacts to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Aff…
Candace Cameron Bure Explains JoJo Siwa TikTok Drama
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Watch the Official 'Good Girls' Season 4 Trailer! (Exclusive)
Shania Twain Opens Up About Ex-Husband’s Cheating Scandal in ‘No…
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Reveal Baby Boy's Name While Documenti…
George Clooney’s Bromance With Brad Pitt Grows Stronger in New C…
Jack Osbourne Shares Details on Haunting 'Night of Terror' Show …
JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Rudest Celeb Interaction
How Amber Heard’s Appeal in Johnny Depp Case Could Cost Her
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Want a Baby Amid Roc…
Shawn Mendes Cancels ‘Wonder’ Tour to Focus on Mental Health
Behind the Scenes of a 'Top Chef' Quick Fire Challenge! (Exclusi…
Met Gala 2022: Sydney Sweeney Pulls Off Heavenly Wardrobe Change…
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Don't worry, American Idol fans, your favorite judges are coming back for the new season! ABC announced on Thursday that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, along with host Ryan Seacrest, will be returning for the singing competition's sixth season on the network, set to air in spring 2023.
Auditions for season 21 of Idol kick off next Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the return of “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. Auditions take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C, and start with the annual First 500 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else. “Idol Across America” offers hopefuls the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition.
“Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):
- Aug. 3 - ‘First 500’ VIP Event
- Aug. 5 - Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina
- Aug. 8 - Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia
- Aug. 10 - Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas
- Aug. 12 - Connecticut, New Jersey, New York
- Aug. 15 - Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi
- Aug. 17 - Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
- Aug. 19 - Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington
- Aug. 22 - Open Call: Nationwide
- Aug. 24 - Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin
- Aug. 26 - Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming
- Aug. 29 - Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C.
- Aug. 31 - Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont
For information on how to sign up for “Idol Across America” and a chance to virtually audition in front of an American Idol producer, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. More details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions are available on the website. Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition and may do so on any “Idol Across America” date regardless of your location.
ET spoke with the Idol judges at the season 20 finale earlier this year, where they dished on returning for a new season.
"We're planning on it," Bryan shared. "It was already American Idol, but we've made it a different deal, and we're really proud of that."
"I told them, I'm good for another 40 or 50 years," Richie shared with a laugh. See more in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
'American Idol' Judges Reveal If They'll Be Back for Season 21 (Exclusive)
'American Idol' Crowns New Champion for Season 20!
'American Idol' Alums Reflect on Their Best, Most Cringeworthy Moments