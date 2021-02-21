Being a new mom has taught Katy Perry quite a bit. On Sunday's American Idol, the singer and judge explained how motherhood made her rethink some long-held ideas about how many kids she wanted in the first place.

One of the first auditions of the night saw two teenage siblings, Liahona and Ammon, give it their all in the second week of auditions.

When the young duo -- who were performing together but audition separately with an original song they wrote -- first hit the stage, they revealed that they were born "exactly one year apart."

"That means a lot of recovery [time]," Luke Bryan joked, referring to their mom.

Perry just welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with fiance Orlando Bloom back in August, and the singer laughingly shot back, "No! No recovery!"

"I used to wish for twins, and then I finally had a child, and I go, [that's] crazy," Perry said, shaking her head in faux-shock.

They then dropped the bomb that they are the oldest of eight children, and Perry looked mortified.

However, the siblings clearly have a connection as they went on to blow the judges away with an original song that earned them some high praise -- as well as two tickets to Hollywood!

Later in the episode, Perry came face to face with Hannah Everhart from Canton, Mississippi -- a near lookalike of the "Roar" singer.

"Are you the country version of me?" Perry asks, putting on a fake deep south accent.

"Everybody says I look like you," the quiet and reserved Everhart confirmed.

The nervous songstress started off with a performance of Johnny Cash's "Wayfaring Stranger," during which she showed undeniable talent, but was clearly uncomfortable in front of the judges.

She later admitted she originally wanted to sing "At Last" by Etta James, but decided to "play it safe."

This was enough to spark a fire in Perry, and she pushed Everhart to give them a taste of "At Last." After a few nervous bars, Perry got up and sang some herself, encouraging her to try and match her vocals.

"You are no longer allowed to play it safe," Perry said, after her impressive second number. "You better start rolling the dice on your life."

Despite the few hiccups, and Everhart's tough-as-nails exterior, the trio all voted to send her to Hollywood, making Everhart a real wildcard contender for the season.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Check out the video below to see more from Perry about her adorable baby girl and her experiences as a new mom.

'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Begs to Babysit Katy Perry's New Daughter Daisy (Exclusive)



