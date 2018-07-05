'American Idol’ Lovebirds Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson Share Relationship Update (Exclusive)

It's been over a month since Maddie Poppe was crowned the new American Idol, and her relationship with fellow contestant, and runner-up, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, is still going strong.

The talented lovebirds spoke with ET's Lauren Zima during rehearsals for the upcoming American Idol Live! 2018 Tour -- and they gushed over getting to sing with one another while also dating.

"It's awesome!" Poppe, 20, marveled. "I mean, it's like we get each other. We're already reading each other's minds, knowing what were gonna do next."

"Yeah. It's weird," Hutchinson, 19, chimed in. "It's like dueting with yourself, almost."

The pair revealed their season-long relationship during the American Idol finale on May 21, after managing to keep their romance under wraps throughout the competition.

After Poppe was named the winner, Hutchinson took to Instagram to share a celebratory message alongside a photo of them hugging on stage during the finale.

He congratulated her on the big win, writing, "No one deserved it more than you babe. I am honored to know you and even more honored to call you mine. Don’t forget about me. I love you."

Hutchinson told ET that he was "just joking" when he added the off-handed quip about Poppe forgetting him, but said that a lot of critics took it a little too seriously.

"There are so many like blogs on the internet that are like, 'Caleb is already showing signs of insecurity. [It's] the downfall of their relationship,'" Hutchinson shared in a mocking tone, clearly rejecting the very notion.

Back in May, ET caught up with the happy pair just moments after Poppe was declared the season's big winner, and they opened up on how and why they stayed quiet about dating.

"[We met] the first day of Hollywood Week and we haven’t really spent any time apart since then,” he dished. “It was one of those things where I didn’t want it to affect anything, and I didn’t want to exploit my feelings for her ‘cause they’re very, very real. Once voting was over, I was like, ‘Shoot, I want the world to know.'"

Check out the video below to hear more from the cute couple about their burgeoning romance.

The American Idol Live! 2018 Tour kicks off July 11.

