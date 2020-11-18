The 2020 American Music Awards just added a few more big names that will be performing at Sunday's ceremony. Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat will hit the stage together in addition to some special performances by Machine Gun Kelly, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi.

Beliebers can also rejoice! For the first time in four years, Justin Bieber will be hitting the stage in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of when he first performed his song, "Pray," at the awards show.

Bieber's upcoming performance, brought to fans by T-Mobile, will be a medley of songs, including “Holy” and “Lonely” with special guest Benny Blanco, among other surprises.

In addition to these artists, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes are just a few of the other performers set to hit the stage. ABC and dick clark productions announced that Bad Bunny will take the stage with Jhay Cortez, while Lil Baby will make his AMAs debut with the first live performance of his hit, "Emotionally Scarred." Megan will also be making her AMAs debut, with an unrevealed track, while Mendes will treat fans to a world premiere performance.

Additionally, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will deliver a world premiere performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," two of the songs they wrote for their upcoming flick, Marry Me, and Dua Lipa and BTS are also set to perform.

On top of that, it was also recently announced that Katy Perry and The Weeknd will be hitting the stage to perform on music's big night.

Taraji P. Henson is set to host the 2020 AMAs, and promised an "electrifying night of music."

This year, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the pack with eight nominations each, with Megan snagging five noms. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby each earned four.

Swift is the record holder for most-ever AMA wins at 29, and could further cement her record holder status if she takes home a win in any of the four categories she's nominated in.

The 2020 AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

AMAs 2020: How to Watch, Nominees, Performers, Host and More

2020 American Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List!

2020 AMAs: The Weeknd to Give 1st TV Performance of 'Save Your Tears'

Taylor Swift's Best American Music Awards Moments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery