It's been quite a week for Michael Ketterer.

TheAmerica's Got Talentfinalist was arrested on a felony charge for suspicion of domestic violence in Hollywood by the LAPD on Thursday, ET confirms. He was booked, but released early Friday morning after posting $50,000 bail.

According to TMZ, Ketterer was arrested after he got into a fight with his wife, Ivey, who allegedly had a visible red mark when cops arrived at their hotel room. Ketterer told the outlet that the whole thing was a "misunderstanding," and claimed that his wife told police she didn't want to press charges.

Ketterer became an AGT standout on season 13 of the series, when Simon Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer during his audition and advanced him straight to the live shows. He quickly became a fan favorite, but lost the competition in Wednesday's season finale to close-up magician Shin Lim.

Interestingly, Ketterer was one of the few AGT finalists not slated to perform with winner Lim at America's Got Talent Live in Las Vegas in November. Confirmed to perform are Courtney Hadwin, Brian King Joseph, Vicki Barbolak, Duo Transcend and Samuel J. Comroe.

ET was with Ketterer and his family at their California home in June, where they opened up about their unique story.

The 41-year-old singer and Ivey were high school sweethearts who decided to pursue adoption when their daughter, Sophie, was six years old and asked for brothers. The couple went on to adopt five boys from foster care, starting with brothers Jared, Chase and Jeriah. Then came Sean, who at one point was homeless on the streets, and then Rodrigo, a 9-year-old boy who suffers from cerebral palsy. "Rody," as the Ketterers call him, wasn't able to communicate until he met his new family.

"He is so inspiring. I mean, what is so amazing about our kids is here is a man who can take all of the spotlight for himself, but he shared the love for his children and to inspire people," Ivey gushed. "So I just hope that they walk away with the quality of a man that he is."

