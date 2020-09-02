America's Got Talent returns Wednesday night, and ET is following along throughout the hour-long episode to break down all the biggest and most surprising moments from the fourth and final exciting night of results from the season 15 quarterfinals.

The show's panel of judges -- including Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum -- and host Terry Crews will preside over the show as America finds out who will be moving on to the semifinals, and who will get sent packing.

Out of 11 acts, only five will get to keep their AGT dreams alive, and will have another chance to show off their skills during the semifinals. Will it be Alex Hooper, the comedian who got on Vergara's nerves? Will it be the inspiring Divas and Drummers of Compton? Or perhaps it will be the soulful songstress Celina, with a style and voice all her own.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET to find out which acts earned a shot at the big time and which acts will have to try again next year.

For more on this unique season of America's Got Talent, check out the video below.

